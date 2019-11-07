Town Hall Meeting on safety, policing set for Community Centre 55

The 55 Division Community Police Liaison Committee hosts a Town Hall Meeting on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 7 at Community Centre 55 on Main Street.

The 55 Division Community Police Liaison Committee will host a Community Safety Town Hall Meeting on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 7.

The meeting will take place at Community Centre 55, 97 Main Street, and run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Topics to be discussed will include an update of the 55 Division amalgamation, Neighbourhood Community Officers, frauds against seniors, traffic and pedestrian safety, the role of auxiliary police officers and internet safety for high school students.