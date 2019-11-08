Police seek help finding woman, 27, last seen near Dawes and Victoria Park

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue area on Monday, Nov. 4.
According to a release issued by police on Friday, Nov. 8, Matashia Shawanamash, 27, is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a medium build, shoulder-length brown, wavy hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat.
Police are concerned for her saftey.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, online at https:www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.