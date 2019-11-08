Police seek help finding woman, 27, last seen near Dawes and Victoria Park

Toronto police are asking for the public's help locating Matashia Shawanamash, 27, who was seen in the Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue area on Monday, Nov. 4.

According to a release issued by police on Friday, Nov. 8, Matashia Shawanamash, 27, is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a medium build, shoulder-length brown, wavy hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat.

Police are concerned for her saftey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, online at https:www.222tips.com