Beach resident Shah Ruby sets up eco-friendly jewelry business

Beach resident Shah Ruby works on her jewelry designs for her company RubyBlueCo. Photo by Amanda Da Silva.

By AMANDA DA SILVA

Shah Ruby sits at her desk at home in the Beach, crafting intricate jewelry purposefully. Each string, material and charm serves a purpose as she methodically crafts necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

One day when Ruby was 15, she saw a lady creating a vibrant turquoise and coral bracelet and being immediately drawn to the colours and textures.

Shortly after, she taught herself how to create jewelry and worked vigorously until she created her first jewelry business 3SHAHS.

Her ambition is still strong 20 years later. After moving into the area with her family, Ruby fell in love with the people, culture and atmosphere and it inspired her current jewelry company Ruby Blue Co whilst discontinuing 3SHAHS.

“It has been a nice change,” Ruby said. “The jewelry line 3SHAHS was very fashion forward, very colourful, whereas in my jewelry line now it’s actually more of the opposite. It’s very low-key, minimalist, eco friendly and I think it’s a representation of where I’ve come in my life now.”

Ruby Blue Co is an eco friendly jewelry line that locally sources the materials that are used to craft the pieces.

The Ruby family, husband Alan, daughter Caspian and son Boston, walk along the shore collecting pieces ranging from sea glass to driftwood. Shah then treats the beach findings and begins her design process.

Personal philosophy is a big drive in her business as she strongly believes in demonstrating to her children the concept of giving back.

Ruby also offers lessons for kids on crafting jewelry after working with a nonprofit organization named Scribble Me Silly.

“For over 10 years now, I’ve had the privilege to give back to various nonprofit organizations by hosting jewelry fashion fundraisers.” Ruby said. “This is a real joy in my life.”

Currently, Ruby and another mother in the area, Caroline, are creating a project called Kid 2 Kid and it is to get the local children involved with the community by doing small acts of generosity for the less fortunate in the area.

“Our intention is to spread kindness,” Ruby said.

Ruby also expresses wanting to be more involved with nonprofit organizations by donating pieces of her collection and is always looking forward to being a part of a new initiative.

As of right now, Ruby Blue Co is an online business (www.rubyblueco.ca) and items can be bought in her Etsy Shop.

In the future, she looks forward to participating in the Beaches Arts and Craft Show in 2020.