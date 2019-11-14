Police seek man in connection with alleged sex assault in Victoria Park and Danforth avenues area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
According to police, a woman allowed a man (with whom she was acquainted) to enter her home in the Danforth and Victoria Park avenues area on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Once inside, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman police said.
The man the fled the residence, police said.
A security camera image of the man being sought in connection with the investigation has been released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, online at https://www.222tips.com,
