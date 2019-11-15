Beach United Church’s Christmas Market set for Saturday, Nov. 16

Beach United Church, at 140 Wineva Ave., hosts its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Volunteers at Beach United Church are hard at work on the Christmas Market to be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market is a family affair and a chance to meet neighbours. Those attending are invited to bring the kids, have lunch, get a head start on holiday shopping, and stock up on meat pies for quick meals as the season gets busy.

Minister, Karen Dale said, “I am delighted to connect with people in the broader Beach community, and the market is just one of many opportunities to do so.”

The market features vendors selling a diverse array of handmade and Fair Trade products, as well as homemade baked goods, preserves and “gently used” housewares, jewellery and holiday decor. Fair trade vendors include Mamaa Trade, Spirit of Vera, Talis, Moyaa Shea, Lilac Mannequin, Jubilee Designs, Katie Besler and False Ox.

Beach United’s famous meat pies, and a new vegetarian tourtiere will be among the food items for sale. offered this year. There will also be lunch at Santa’s food truck, which will serve sticky toffee pudding, turkey sandwiches and harvest vegetable soup.

A one-of-a-kind event, the Christmas Market helps raise funds for BUC’s programs. Every dollar spent goes into the development of the Beach community.

The market began as Christmas Bazaars at Kew Beach and Bellefair United Churches. They grew in success and popularity after the merger of the churches in 2013.

Speaking about the event and working with the volunteers who make it happen, Board Member, Nanci Harris pointed out, “The market brings out the best of everyone and working with so many dedicated and skilled volunteers is the highpoint of the year.”

Beach United Church is at 140 Wineva Ave.

Please call 416-691-8082 for more information.