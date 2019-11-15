Max the Mutt animation college on Danforth Avenue a close knit community for students and teachers

Max the Mutt College of Animation, Art and Design is located at 2944 Danforth Ave., just west of Victoria Park Avenue. Photo: Submitted.

By ALANA RAYMAN

Max the Mutt College of Animation, Art and Design on Danforth Avenue was founded by Toronto artists and animators in 1996.

Courses are taught mostly by industry professionals and offer a variety of specialized diploma programs that give students the competitive edge employers such as Pixar and Warner Brothers Games are looking for.

The main program the college offers is a four-year animation diploma which is one of the most popular options. The program allows students to work on drawing, cartooning, 2D and 3D animation.

The college also offers cartoon and comic book illustration courses that are one of a kind in Canada.

Max the Mutt also offers many certificate workshops for people who want to hone their skills and explore a career in art or to help build their portfolio.

Maxine Schacker is the co-director at the college. “We are a close knit community and classes are very specialized and small. Almost all of the teachers are working industry professionals,” she said. “They like teaching here because of the intimacy and the motivation they get from students.”

Potential students have to meet eligibility requirements, said Schacker.

“Every student is interviewed. We don’t just let anyone in the school,” she said. “The students have to have the passion and demonstrate the ability once they’re attending school to be able to pass.”

“Even with a great portfolio, students must take a foundation year where they begin to hone the basics of art in order to get to the next levels of animation which can be quite challenging.”

Unlike other colleges where students may still need more experience or internships, Max the Mutt produces graduates who are job-ready.

“We’re not interested in people that are just looking to get a first job, we’re interested in people who want careers,” explained Schacker.

“A successful graduate from our college is Aaron Wong who will be a featured speaker at TAFFY and has been in California ever since he graduated and is considered one of the best talents of his generation and is now directing.”

The school has also welcomes international students and offers a lot of support from the application process through skype interviews to finding housing if accepted.

When asked what makes this college stand apart from other animation/art schools or public colleges she said, “the concept art courses which are taught in-depth, class sizes and passion. Teachers have turned down other opportunities at other colleges to teach here.

“If anyone, including students, have ideas they’re free to share. They don’t have to go through this whole bureaucratic process for their voice to be heard.”

Max the Mutt College of Animation, Art and Design is located at 2944 Danforth Ave., just west of Victoria Park Avenue. For more information, please visit www.maxthemutt.com