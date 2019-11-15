Police in 55 Division investigating “highly offensive” posters in the Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue area

Police in 55 Division are investigating posters with offensive language and identifying a man as a sexual predator that had been placed in the Beach area on Friday, Nov. 15.

Police in 55 Division are investigating after numerous posters using highly offensive language and identifying a man by name as a sexual predator were pasted onto telephone poles and lampposts in the Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue area.

A resident phoned Beach Metro News late Friday, Nov. 15, morning to make us aware of the offensive posters and how she was concerned about the content, including the language, being so close to Kew Beach Public School.

A visit to the area showed the posters on poles all along Woodbine south of Kingston Road to Queen.

A man walking by at the southwest corner of Woodbine and Queen said the posters were “disgusting.”

“The language is terrible, they should all be torn down,” he said.

Police in 55 Division told Beach Metro News they had also received complaints from the public and were investigating the situation.

The posters identified a man by name as a sexual predator and gave an address and phone number at which people were told to contact the man.

The poster also used crude language to describe the man.

As well, the poster included a Facebook address which when clicked on went to a page of another man who seems to have connections to the Beach neighbourhood.

The poster and the language it uses is so offensive, that Beach Metro News has chosen not to publish a photo of it.