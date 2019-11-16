‘British Beat’ fundraiser set for Saturday evening at Neighbourhood Unitarian on Hiawatha Road

Neighbourhood Unitarian at 79 Hiawatha Rd. hosts its British Beat silent auction on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 16.

Are you a mod or a rocker? A bargoon shopper? Just in time for holiday gift-giving, Neighbourhood Unitarian church on Hiawatha Road hosts its 13th annual Silent Auction on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

This year’s musical theme is the British Beat. This evening will feature British Invasion music from the 1960s. Local band, The Beachles, will perform as well as Neighbourhood’s own Spirit Choir and Spirit Band.

Proceeds support Spiritual Growth and Shared Action including children and youth programs, refugee efforts, and various social and environmental action initiatives such as Toronto Pride, Out of the Cold, and Child Haven.

This year new goods and services have been generously donated by many local businesses in the Beach, Upper Beach, Riverdale, Little India and East Danforth areas, including restaurants, local artisans and boutiques, wellness, fitness, and spa services, hardware and paint stores.

A $25 ticket also includes appetizers, desserts, non-alcoholic beverages. There is a cash bar for beer and wine. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

Neighbourhood Unitarian is located at 79 Hiawatha Rd.

For more information, please visit www.nuuc.ca or call 416-686-6809.