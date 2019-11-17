Deja Views: A look at Queen Street East and Kingston Road in 1964 and 2019

Photo above shows a streetcar at Kingston Road and Queen Street East in 1964. Inset photo shows the same intersection as it was earlier this year.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Here’s a look at where Kingston Road begins at the junction of Queen Street East.

The clocktower of Woodbine race track is visible in this archival photograph. The year the photo was taken was 1964.

Today, we wait patiently as we did in 2005, for track work to be completed at Kingston Road and Queen Street East.

Do you have an old photo you would like to share with our readership? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com