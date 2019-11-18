Update meeting on plans for new Crescent Town pedestrian bridge set for Nov. 19

Work on supports for a new Crescent Town pedestrian bridge has begun on Massey Square road. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will be hosting a community meeting to update residents in the Crescent Town area on ongoing efforts to replace the pedestrian bridge that collapsed in November of 2018.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Crescent Town Elementary School, 4 Massey Sq.

The elevated concrete pedestrian walkway, which was approximately 15 feet high partially collapsed onto the Massey Square road early on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, leaving a hole in the bridge and hanging concrete.

The collapsed portion of the walkway was owned by Pinedale Properties.

Since the collapse, the walkway portion has been entirely torn down.

The bridge provided a crucial link between Crescent Town school and the apartments in the area, located northwest of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) owns a small portion of the walkway that connects to the Crescent Town school yard, but that was not the portion of the bridge that collapsed.

The TDSB and Pinedale have been working towards replacing the walkway.

According to Councillor Bradford’s office, a pre-fabricated bridge is now in the process of being built and it is hoped it will be installed by late January of 2020. Work has already begun in the area on supports for the bridge.

For more info on the meeting, please contact Bradford’s office at 416-338-2755 or by email at Councillor_Bradford@toronto.ca