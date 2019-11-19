Monarch Park Junior girls basketball team wins city championship

The Monarch Park Junior girls basketball team won the Toronto championship on Nov. 13.

The Monarch Park Collegiate Institute Lions Junior girls baskeball team are city champions.

The team took the Toronto District School Board championship with a 62-28 win over Weston Collegiate on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Ryerson University.

The victory wrapped up a perfect season for the Lions which saw them go 7-0 in regular season play, and then sweep through the playoffs on the way to the city title.

Top scorers for Monarch Park in the championship game were Maya Anderson with 24 points and Renelle Charles with 21 points.

Monarch Park qualified for the city championships by winning the TDSB’s South Region title with a 50-33 victory over Northern Secondary School.

That victory put the Lions into a city semifinal against Scarborough’s Lester B. Pearson Collegiate on Nov. 11. The Monarch Park girls won that game 59-28 to make the city finals.

Along with the city crown, the Monarch Park girls were also champs at their own tourney in early October and at the HoopDome Tournament in Downsview Park on the Oct. 26 weekend.

Below is a rundown of the team’s games this season and the scores:

Friday, Sep. 27 – Monarch Park 75 – 10 Parkdale

Tuesday, Oct. 1 – Monarch Park 56 – 30 E. York

Friday, Oct. 4 – Monarch Park Tournament

Monarch Park 49 – 27 Georges Vanier

Monarch Park 51 – 24 E. York

Monarch Park 63 – 23 Etobicoke

CHAMPIONS!

Wednesday, Oct. 9 – Monarch Park 46 – 28 Central Tech

Tuesday, Oct. 15 – Monarch Park 66 – 26 Riverdale

Thursday, Oct. 17 – Monarch Park 49 – 24 Northern

Friday, Oct. 18 – Monarch Park 52 – 31 Etobicoke

Tuesday, Oct. 22 – Monarch Park 40 – 17 Leaside

Thursday, Oct. 24 – Monarch Park 59 – 24 Oakwood

HoopDome Tournament

Friday, Oct. 25 – Monarch Park 60 – 25 C-Tech

Saturday, Oct. 26 – Monarch Park. 44 – 23 St. Charles (Sudbury)

Saturday, Oct. 26 – Monarch Park 39 – 17 Belle River (Windsor)

CHAMPIONS!

Thursday, Oct. 31 – Quarter Final – Monarch Park. 45 – 8 Jarvis

Tuesday, Nov. 5 – Semi Final – Monarch Park 52 – 28 E. York

Thursday, Nov. 7 – South Region Champions! – Monarch Park 50 – 33 Northern

Monday, Nov. 11 – City Semi – Monarch Park 59 – 28 Pearson

Wednesday, Nov. 13 – City Final – Monarch Park. 62 – 28 Weston

CITY CHAMPIONS!