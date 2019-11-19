Volunteer parade marshals needed for this Sunday’s Beaches Santa Claus Parade

Volunteer parade marshals are needed for this Sunday (Nov. 24) afternoon's Beaches Santa Claus Parade along Kingston Road.

The 14th annual parade takes place along Kingston Road, starting at Neil McNeil High School on Victoria Park Avenue at 1 p.m. and then heading west to Walter Street and north up to Lyall Avenue before dispersing at Swanwick Avenue behind Community Centre 55.

The parade is presented by Community Centre 55 and the businesses of Kingston Road Village, and serves as the kick-off to the Christmas season in the East Toronto area.

The job of parade marshal volunteers is to walk along a designated section and make sure that everything is running smoothly with the parade, that there are no obstructions in the way and that the section keeps a good space distance.

“This is a fun opportunity and a great way to gain volunteer hours, be involved in the community or just to help get you in the holiday spirit,” said Jade Maitland, Special Events and Volunteer Coordinator at Community Centre 55.

Volunteer parade marshals are welcome to walk with family and friends, she said.

To volunteer as parade marshals for this Sunday’s Beaches Santa Claus Parade, please contact Maitland at 416-691-1113, ext. 224 or by email at jade@centre55.com