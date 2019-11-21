Emergency crews on scene at house fire on Secord Avenue in East York

Toronto Fire Services deal with a house fire on Secord Avenue in East York on Thursday morning. Photo by Phil Lameira.

Emergency crews are on the scene for a house fire on Secord Avenue in East York.

Smoke was reported coming the upper windows of the house near Eastdale and Newman avenues at approximately 10:55 a.m.

A man reportedly escaped through an upper floor window of the home.

Toronto Fire Services have the incident as an Alarm Level 1, which is a working fire.

This is a breaking news story and we will update as we get more information.