Emergency crews on scene at house fire on Secord Avenue in East York

Emergency crews are on the scene for a house fire on Secord Avenue in East York.
Smoke was reported coming the upper windows of the house near Eastdale and Newman avenues at approximately 10:55 a.m.
A man reportedly escaped through an upper floor window of the home.
Toronto Fire Services have the incident as an Alarm Level 1, which is a working fire.
This is a breaking news story and we will update as we get more information.
