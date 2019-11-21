Upcoming tree lighting ceremonies slated for Leslieville, East York and the Beach

Santa joins Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher at last year's Lesliegrove Park tree lighting. This year's celebration is set for the evening of Friday, Nov. 22.

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are a number of local Christmas tree lighting celebrations slated.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher will be hosting a number of tree lighting ceremonies including one with the Leslieville BIA on the evening of Friday, Nov. 22.

Residents are invited to the tree lighting and food drive event at Leslie Grove Park, 1158 Queen St. E. at Jones Avenue, from 6 to 7 p.m. The celebration will feature live musical performances, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa along with the tree lighting. Those attending are also asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to a local food bank.

On Friday, Nov. 29, Fletcher hosts the Withrow Park tree lighting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The park is located at 725 Logan Ave. just south of Danforth Avenue, and will also feature live entertainment and hot chocolate. Riverdale Share will also be at the tree lighting to share some festive cheer. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to a local food bank.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Fletcher hosts the Dieppe Park tree lighting 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dieppe Park is located at 455 Cosburn Ave. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Bethany Baptis Church Food Bank.

The Dieppe Park celebration will also feature live entertainment, hot chocolate, a visit from Santa and skating at the park’s rink and skating trail.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Fletcher will host the Greenwood Park tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. The event is supported by the Friends of Greenwood Park and the Gerrard India Bazaar. There will be live entertainment, a visit from Santa and hot chocolate, and donations of non-perishable food items will be collected for the Glen Rhodes Food Bank. Greenwood Park’s rink and skating trail will also be open for the celebration.

The East York Civic Centre Tree Lighting will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. There will be live music, hot chocolate and a visit from Santa. The East York Civic Centre is located at 850 Coxwell Ave.

Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Bethany Baptist Church Food Bank at the event.

Also, on Saturday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Beaches Lions Club hosts its annual Christmas Tree Lighting in the Park celebration at the Kew Gardens bandshell.

There will caroling, entertainment, hot chocolate and a chance for youngsters to meet and have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The celebration goes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E.