Nominations now being sought for East York’s 2020 Agnes Macphail Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Agnes Macphail Award in East York. Deadline for nominations is Jan. 10, 2020.

The East York Agnes Macphail Recognition Committee is now accepting nominations for the 27th Annual Agnes Macphail Award.

Macphail (1890 – 1954) was the first woman elected to the Canadian House of Commons (1921) and the first in the Ontario Legislature (1943).

During her years in political office, which included representing the East York area provincially, Macphail focussed on issues of equality rights and social justice.

Nominees for the Agnes Macphail Award must be residents of the former Borough of East York. They must also be an outstanding volunteer leader in community life in areas including, but not limited to: women’s rights, fairness to seniors, criminal justice and penal reform, international peace and disarmament and to adequate housing, health care and education.

Nomination forms are available in public buildings in East York or by emailing agnesmacphailaward@toronto.ca

Nominations can be sent to Agnes Macphail Recognition, c/o Antoinette Crichlow, City Hall, 100 Queen St. W., 12th Floor, West Tower, Toronto, ON, M5H 2N2 or by email to agnesmacphailaward@toronto.ca

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Also, those wishing to make contributions to the award can do so through The East York Foundation, c/o G. Piercey, 50 Merritt Rd., East York M4B 3K6. Donations go directly to a registered charity of the recipient’s choice, and charitable receipts are issued.

The 2020 Agnes Macphail Award will be presented on March 29, 2020 at a public ceremony at the East York Civic Centre, starting at 2 p.m.

For further information, contact committee chair Lorna Krawchuk at LTKrawchuk8@aol.com or 416-425-4431.