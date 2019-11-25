Police issue warning after pyrotechnic equipment stolen in Kingston Road and Warden Avenue area

Police in southwest Scarborough’s 41 Division are making the public aware of the theft of pyrotechnics equipment in the Kingston Road and Warden Avenue area.
Police were called to the area early on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 24, for a report that a quantity of pyrotechnic device cords (SD70-4), used for special effects, had been stolen.
Police said the items were in a black carrying case and labelled with “SPFX Day Box”.
The cords could potentially cause personal injury if activated, police warned.
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or going online at https://ww.222tips.com
