Warden Avenue closed between Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue for natural gas leak

Warden Avenue has been closed between Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road while Toronto fire crews deal with a natural gas leak.
Fire crews were called to the area just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
As of 4:20 p.m., the road was still closed while a hazardous materials team from Toronto Fire Services dealt with the gas leak which appears to have happened at a home where construction work is taking place near Butterworth Avenue,
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
It is not known when Warden Avenue will be re-opened between Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road.
