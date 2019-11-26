Warden Avenue closed between Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue for natural gas leak

Toronto firefighters deal with a natural gas leak on Warden Avenue near Butterworth Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 26, afternoon. Warden has been closed between Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road while crews deal with the incident. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Warden Avenue has been closed between Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road while Toronto fire crews deal with a natural gas leak.

Fire crews were called to the area just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

As of 4:20 p.m., the road was still closed while a hazardous materials team from Toronto Fire Services dealt with the gas leak which appears to have happened at a home where construction work is taking place near Butterworth Avenue,

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

It is not known when Warden Avenue will be re-opened between Danforth Avenue and Danforth Road.