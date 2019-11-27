9th Of Its Kind Craft Show and Sale helps raise funds Beach and Danforth wellness groups

The 9th Of Its Kind Craft Show and Sale takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, at 9 Dawes Rd.

A craft show and sale to support Community Centre 55 and the Mental Wellness Peer-to-Peer Support Groups is set for Saturday, Nov. 30.

Vicky Tsorlinis, the 2019 Beach Citizen of the Year and fundraiser extraordinaire, brings the 9th Of Its Kind Craft Show and Sale to the Royal Canadian Legion Hall 11 (9, Dawes Rd.) on Nov. 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

With a wide variety of talented vendors, this popular annual craft show is perfect for finding gifts.

The Mental Wellness Peer-to-Peer Support Groups (including Beaches Wellness and Danforth Wellness) have been running for five years and offer free peer support for anyone with a wellness challenge.

Funds raised from will go to outreach efforts, so more people are aware of these vitally needed free services.

For more information on the 9th Of Its Kind Craft Show and Sale, please visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The9thofItsKindCraftShowAndSaleSatNov302019