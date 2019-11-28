Re-opening ceremony for Rocca’s No Frills on Coxwell Avenue set for 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 5

Work was continuing at the Rocca's No Frills on Coxwell Avenue this week. The store's grand re-opening ceremony is at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Rocca’s No Frills on Coxwell Avenue will celebrate its grand re-opening with coffee, cake and give-aways for the first 250 customers on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 5.

Located at 269 Coxwell Ave., the opening celebration gets underway at 7:30 a.m.

Speakers at the opening day ceremony will be Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, Daily Bread Food Bank CEO Neil Heatherington and store owner John Rocca.

Along with cake and coffee, the first 250 customers at the store on Dec. 5 morning will receive a give-away. Also, the 150 customers on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, will also receive a give-away.

“I cannot thank the community enough for their patience while we rebuilt the store,” said Rocca in a press release.. “It’s been a few years, but I am excited to greet our customers as they walk through our new doors and explore the aisles.”

Rocca’s No Frills closed suddenly on May 11 of 2016 as the building was in need of urgent repairs.

For a number of reasons, the renovation and rebuild work took longer than had originally been anticipated. When work first began on rebuilding the store, it was hoped it would be open again by the fall of 2018.

The store’s sudden closing in 2016 left many customers without a grocery store they could easily access. To take care of those customers, Loblaw Companies has been running a shuttle from the Rocca No Frills parking lot to Dave & Charlotte’s No Frills on Carlaw Avenue since the closure. The last day for that shuttle to run will be on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

As part of its commitment to the local community, Rocca’s No Frills will be donating a hauler grocery cart full of the top needed items, such as peanut butter and canned tuna, to the Daily Bread Food Bank to kick off the Holiday Food Drive which runs until December 24. The donation will be made at the re-opening ceremony on Dec. 5.

The rebuilt Coxwell Avenue store is 18,000 square feet.

No Frills has a long history in East Toronto, opening its first store in July of 1978 in East York.

Rocca’s No Frills opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.