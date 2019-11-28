Tannenbaum 10K race on Sunday, Dec. 1, morning raises funds for Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas

Community Centre 55 mascot Hamper The Reindeer joins in the fun at last year's Tannenbaum 10K run in the Beach. The annual event raises funds for Community Centre 55's Share a Christmas campaign. This year's race takes place on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 1.

Community Centre 55’s Tannenbaum 10K run is planned for the morning of Sunday, Dec.1 in the Beach.

The run, named after the German word for Christmas tree, raises funds for annual Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas campaign.

Runners are invited to join with Centre 55 mascot Hamper The Reindeer, Santa and his helpers along the race course which starts on the Martin Goodman Trail in the Beach.

There will be a kids’ one-kilometre race starting at 9:20 a.m., and then the adult race at 10 a.m.

Start/finish line is near the pavilion at the foot of Lee Avenue.

The 10K course heads west along the Martin Goodman Trail through Ashbridges Bay Park up to the corner of Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East. The race then heads west on the Martin Goodman Trail to Leslie Street, makes a left turn and heads towards Tommy Thompson Park in the Leslie Street Spit. At the foot of Leslie Street the race then goes west along the new path, parallel to Unwin. It follows the path all the way around until the five-kilometre turnaround point and follows the same route back to the start.

Last year’s Tannenbaum run helped raise $20,000 for the Share a Christmas program which provides holiday hampers and support for approximately 1,000 families in the East Toronto area over the holiday season.

For more information on the run, please visit www.tannenbaum10K.com