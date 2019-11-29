Crossroads of the Danforth BIA hosts tree lighting celebration this evening

The Crossroads of the Danforth BIA hosts its annual Light Up The Crossroads event tonight (Friday, Nov. 29) at the intersection of Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue.
The celebration includes the lighting of the Christmas tree on the north east corner of the intersection followed by a sing-along and some festive cheer across the street at Chester Village.
The fun gets underway at 5:45 p.m., with the tree lighting slated for 6 p.m.
For more information, please visit www.crossroadsbia.ca
