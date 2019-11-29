East Toronto trustee Angela Kennedy selected vice-chair of Toronto Catholic District School Board

Angela Kennedy is the Toronto Catholic District School Board trustee for Ward 11 which includes the Beaches-East York area.

Local trustee Angela Kennedy has been elected vice-chair of the Toronto Catholic District School Board for 2019-2020.

Trustees at the TCDSB made the decision at a board meeting on the night of Thursday, Nov. 28. Also at that meeting, Joseph Martino was elected chair of the board.

Kennedy is the TCDSB trustee for Ward 11, which includes the Beaches-East York area.

Combined, Kennedy and Martino bring close to 50 years of school trustee experience to the positions of vice-chair and chair.

“The newly elected chair and I share a commitment to ensuring that all our proceedings are handled efficiently and respectfully; and it is our hope that we can come together as a board of trustees grounded in Gospel values and entrusted with this great gift of publicly funded Catholic education,” said Kennedy.

First elected to the TCDSB in 2000, Kennedy was re-elected for her sixth term as a trustee in the 2018 municipal election. She has previously served as board chair twice (in 2008-2010 and 2015-2017). She also previously served as vice-chair.

Martino was first elected to the TCDSB in 1989 and was chair of the board from 1998-1999. After leaving public office for several years, he returned as a trustee in 2010.

Kennedy has a long history in East Toronto, having attended the former Corpus Christi Catholic Elementary School and Notre Dame Catholic High School.

A nurse, Kennedy also served for 10 years as president of the Toronto East General Hospital (now Michael Garron Hospital) Nurses Union, Local 115. She has worked at Michael Garron Hospital for more than 40 years.

For more on Kennedy and her priorities for this term, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2018/11/09/angela-kennedy-outlines-goals-for-sixth-term-as-catholic-school-board-trustee-for-beaches-east-york/