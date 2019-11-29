Man suffers serious stab wound, second man arrested after fight near Queen Street East and Empire Avenue

A man suffered serious injuries and another has been arrested after a stabbing in the Queen Street East and Empire Avenue area on the night of Thursday, Nov. 28.

Police were called to a residence in the area at approximately 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found two men suffering from injuries.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The accused, who required stitches for minor injuries, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

According to reports, both the victim and the accused knew each other and had been involved in a fight.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 55 Division at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com