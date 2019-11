The Bangladesh Centre and Community Services hosts its Soup-Er Sound festival on Sunday, Dec. 1.

There will be music, dancing and a selection of more than 20 soups to select from at the event.

It goes from 3 to 8 p.m. at the BCCS Auditorium, 2670 Danforth Ave., second floor.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information, call 416-901-2121.