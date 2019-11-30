Historian Domagala presents The Synagogue In The Beach talk on Sunday afternoon

The Synagogue In The Beach talk will be presented by historian Gene Domagala on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec.1, at the Beach Hebrew Insititute.

The Synagogue In The Beach talk will take place between 2 and 3:30 p.m.

The talk is part of the institute’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

Admission is free, but donations to the Centennial Fund are welcome.

The Beach Hebrew Institute is located at 109 Kenilworth Ave.