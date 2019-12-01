Deja Views: A look back to 1956 and the intersection of Beech Avenue and Queen Street East

This photo by Jack Ryan taken in 1956 is looking west along Queen Street East at Beech Avenue. Inset photo shows the same view today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This image was captured by Jack Ryan at the corner of Queen Street East and Beech Avenue in 1956.

Jack points out there is a police call box on the pole. It’s a safe bet they don’t need those anymore.

Before Outriggers and before Quigley’s, there was Sadleir Drugs. I guess the northwest corner of this intersection always had the cure for what ails you.

Thank you Jack for this great photo.

If you have any old pictures of this neighbourhood laying around in a shoebox, take them out and send them to me! We’ll reminisce of times gone by.

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com