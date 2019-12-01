Scarborough Model Railroaders open house on Dec. 1 at Jeavons Avenue clubhouse

Visitors take in the scene at the Scarborough Model Railroaders club during a past open house event. The club is hosting an open house on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The Scarborough Model Railroad Club hosts an open house today (Sunday, Dec. 1) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The club has been a destination for railway enthusiasts for more than 40 years, and features a vast model railway operation with an extensive layout of land and locomotives.

Club president Mohen George grew up around trains in India and continued to work on them as an adult. He decided to make model trains a hobby in retirement.

“Once you get into the hobby it can get addictive,” said George.

The operation is a high-tech one which features an impressive lighting system for the model buildings that make up the town scenes and look great at night. The engines also have sound systems and the model factories make realistic noises that all add to the effect.

The layout features freight trains, a coal mine and steam engine yards that used to come in and out of different Canadian towns and at one point Scarborough.

Today’s open house takes place at the club, 17 Jeavons Ave., in the Birchmount and Danforth roads area.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for children, and only cash will be accepted.

For more information about the club, please visit www.scarborough-model-railroaders.org