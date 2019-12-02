Beach Guild of Fine Art Christmas Show and Sale set for weekend of Dec. 7 and 8

The Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts its annual Christmas Show and Sale at the Gardener's Cottage in Kew Gardens on the Dec. 7 and 8.

By AMANDA GIBB

The Beach Guild of Fine Art’s Christmas Art Show and Sale will be running for its 25th year at the Gardener’s Cottage in Kew Gardens this holiday season.

The Christmas show will follow the 25th Anniversary show, which is being held at the Beacher Cafe for the rest of November.

Created in 1994, the Beach Guild of Fine Art has strived to encourage the appreciation of art in the Beach community.

“They actually started in a coffee shop to support each other and then held the first show at the Beacher Cafe together,” said guild president and owner of 360 Studio, Nanci Miranda.

The Christmas show at the Gardener’s Cottage takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8.

Miranda said that there will be small paintings, hand-painted or printed holiday greeting cards, and hand-painted Christmas ornaments for sale.

“There’s a lot of small gifts. The Christmas show is special, and everything is original art,” she said.

This is the last time the guild will be doing a show at the Gardener’s Cottage because it will be closing to public uses in January 2020. (For more on this, please see https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/11/26/public-uses-of-gardeners-cottage-in-kew-gardens-to-be-restricted-in-2020/).

Miranda said that the Christmas show is a great way to get inside and see this historic building before its closing to the public. “The cottage has a sentimental value and it’s a really important historical building,” said Miranda.

In 2020, she said that the guild will likely be running their shows at Beach United Church on Wineva Avenue.

“It’s really disheartening because the spring and Christmas show in that cottage is a really big part of our guild. We look forward to that. It’s where we meet the community every year,” she said.

Miranda said that the guild will also be doing a tree lighting ceremony on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7.

She said that after the daytime crowd dies down, members gather around and hand out invitations for people to come back to the cottage for the last hour of opening.

“We decorate and have an ambience committee and they put up poinsettias, garland, and lights. We put Christmas lights on the cottage so for the weekend of the seventh and eighth of December it’s a really beautiful thing,” said Miranda.

The Christmas show will run all day on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Beach Guild of Fine Art and the upcoming Christmas show, please visit www.beachguildoffineart.com