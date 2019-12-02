Bruno’s Fine Foods store in the Beach hoping to open sometime in early 2020

The Bruno’s Fine Foods store on Queen Street East, west of Woodbine Avenue, is aiming for an opening sometime early in 2020.
“We are still currently working on the location,” said Bruno’s Fine Foods in a statement sent to Beach Metro News in late November. “As of now we have no specific open date. We are hoping it will be some time in the early new year.”
Residents in the area had been wondering when the store would open on the north side of Queen Street as work had appeared to be going on for a while and a number of pieces of equipment had been moved into the store.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.