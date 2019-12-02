Community Centre 55’s Breakfast with Hamper to take place on Saturday, Dec. 7

Hamper the Reindeer will be at Community Centre 55 on Saturday, Dec. 7, morning for the annual Breakfast with Hamper event.

The annual event for kids goes from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Reservations are not required for Breakfast with Hamper, which features pancakes and crafts, but a $3 donation is suggested.

Community Centre 55 is located at 97 Main St., between Gerrard Street East and Kingston Road.

For more information on Breakfast With Hamper, please call Community Centre 55 at 416-691-1113 or visit www.centre55.com