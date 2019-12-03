Giving Tuesday event at No Bull Burgers helps raise funds for local Meals on Wheels program

No Bull Burgers hosts its Giving Tuesday event on Dec. 3 to raise funds for The Neighbourhood Group's Meals on Wheels program.

No Bull Burgers on Kingston Road is taking part in a Giving Tuesday event on Dec. 3 to benefit The Neighbourhood Group’s Meals on Wheels program.

The restaurant, located at 1019 Kingston Rd. just west of Victoria Park Avenue, will be selling $20 food coupons for only $10, with half of the proceeds ($5 per coupon) going to the Meals on Wheels program which provides meals for local seniors.

The coupons will be on sale at the restaurant on Dec. 3 until closing time at 9 p.m. Those who can’t make it out to the restaurant, can also buy the coupons online until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 3. Please go to http://bit.ly/2KVq7q9 to order coupons.

The selling of the coupons is a zero-profit event for No Bull Burgers, and is held in the spirit of Giving Tuesday and to benefit Meals on Wheels in the community.

For more information on this Giving Tuesday event, please visit www.nobullburgers.ca