Police in 55 Division issue public safety alert after bottles of methadone reported misplaced

Police in 55 Division have issued a public safety alert after six bottles of methadone were reported missing in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area on Monday, Dec. 2.
According to police, six bottles 70 millilitres (ml) of methadone were reported misplaced at approximately 3:15 p.m. yesterday.
This medication can be harmful and should not be handled and/or ingested, police warned.
Anyone with information on the location of these bottles is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com,
