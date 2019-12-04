Lloyd Robertson among guest readers at Bluffs Food Bank fundraiser set for Birchcliff Bluffs United

The Christmas Miracles: May All Your Dreams Come True event takes place on Dec. 14 at Birchcliff Bluffs United Church in support of the Bluffs Food Bank.

Retired CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson will return as the special guest reader again this year as Birchcliff Bluffs United Church presents its annual Christmas fundraiser for the Bluffs Food Bank on Saturday, Dec. 14.

During the Christmas Miracles: May All Your Dreams Come True event, guests will enjoy seasonal music and hear the telling of new and familiar stories.

Other guest readers joining Lloyd Robertson are CTV Medical Correspondent Avis Favaro, retired head of Centennial College’s Film and Broadcasting program Don Gray and MPP for Scarborough Southwest Doly Begum.

Stories will include White Christmas by Stuart McLean, The Christmas Tree by David Adams Richards, Christmas Cracker by Jeanette Winterson and Riding the Rails from Time Now for the Vinyl Café Story Exchange.

Capturing the sounds of the season, music will be performed by the BBUC choir under the direction of Randy Vancourt, and guest soloists. Those attending are invited to sing along with the Christmas carols.

Home baking and other refreshments will follow the presentation.

Christmas Miracles: May All Your Dreams Come True takes place at Birchcliff Bluffs United Church, 33 East Rd. in the Warden Avenue and Kingston Road area, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person and those wishing to attend are reminded to order early as the event often sells out. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bbuc.ca or by calling the church office at 416-694-4081. If not sold out, tickets may be available at the door.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be welcomed as part of the event which supports the Bluffs Food Bank.