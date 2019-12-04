Santa and Mrs. Claus to help with Christmas in the Park Tree Lighting at Kew Gardens on Dec. 7

Santa and Mrs. Claus help with the Toronto Beaches Lions Club's Christmas in the Park Tree Lighting last year. This year's event takes place at Kew Gardens on Dec. 7 starting at 5:30 p.m,

The annual Christmas in the Park Tree Lighting ceremony in Kew Gardens is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Presented by the Toronto Beaches Lions Club, the tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Kew Gardens Bandshell.

The hour-long celebration will feature entertainment, caroling, hot chocolate and a special visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E., and the bandshell is located just north of the baseball diamond.

For more information, please visit www.beacheslions.com