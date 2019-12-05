Neil McNeil Band marches in Toronto Santa Claus Parade, planning trip to Chicago in May

The Neil McNeil Catholic High School Band posed for a photo on the Bloor Street Viaduct prior to the start of the Toronto Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, Nov. 17. Photo: Submitted.

The Neil McNeil Catholic High School Band had marched in parades a few years ago but their new music teacher, Jevian Stepanian, wanted to reinstate and uphold that tradition this year.

The band rehearsed diligently for weeks leading up to the big Santa Claus Parade in downtown Toronto on Nov. 17, learning how to deal with marching gear, formation and synchronization.

Usually the Neil McNeil Band has a few performances a year, namely their Christmas and spring concerts but this year they will be performing more in addition to those marquee concerts.

They played in the Toronto and Markham Santa Claus Parades this year. They will also be competing in the Ontario Band Association (OBA) Festival in February, have a performance trip to Chicago planned in May. The band will also be taking part in the Festival of Music at Canada’s Wonderland in June.

“The boys are excited to be performing this much and showing their hard work to the community,” said Stepanian.