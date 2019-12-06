Artist Karen Franzen and Friends host annual Holiday Show from Dec. 6 to 8

The 18th annual Karen Franzen and Friends Holiday Show is set for Dec. 6 through to Dec. 8. Shown in the photo are a pair of bird vases by Franzen.

The 18th annual Holiday Show hosted by local artist Karen Franzen and Friends is set to take place between Friday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 8.

The show takes place at Franzen’s studio at 3 Wembley Dr., in the Coxwell Avenue and Upper Gerrard Street East area.

Show times are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8.

Along with ceramics and hand-painted tiles by Franzen, other artists at the show are Sylvia Summers (beaded jewelry and fun accessories), Julie Glick (paintings and ceramic sculptures), and Bev Win (home accessories).

Those attending the show will also have the opportunity to sign up for upcoming pottery classes and workshops in the new year at Franzen’s studio.

During the show, there will be a raffle to help raise funds for the Glen Rhodes Food Bank.

For more information on the show, please visit www.karenfranzen.com