Acoustic Harvest presents Tony Quarrington’s For King and Country at St. Paul’s United Church

Tony Quarrington's For King and Country will be presented by Acoustic Harvest on Saturday, Dec. 7 at St. Paul's United Church.

Acoustic Harvest presents Tony Quarrington’s For King And Country concert on Saturday, Dec. 7 at St. Paul’s United Church in southwest Scarborough.

The concert starts at 8 p.m., and doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

Along with Quarrington, the concert will also feature Zoey Adams, James Gordon, Roger Clown, Margaret Stowe, Jon Brooks, Alex Sinclair, Tony Laviola and Brian Gladstone.

For King And Country: Canada in The Great War takes the audience on a journey through time, trenches and turmoil.

Composer Quarrington has created roots musical works about Canadians’ contributions during the First World War.

St. Paul’s United is located at 200 McIntosh St.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

To order tickets, please visit www.acousticharvest.ca