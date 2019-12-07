Deck The Trees event set for Sunday, Dec. 8 in Glen Stewart Ravine

Deck The Trees, hosted by Friends of the Glen Stewart Ravine, is set for Sunday, Dec. 8.

The Friends Of The Glen Stewart Ravine host their annual Deck The Trees event on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 8.

Residents are invited to come out and help string the trees with bird-friendly decorations between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

There will also be a winter scavenger hunt and festive refreshments.

This is a free, family friendly event and everyone is welcome to attend. However, there will be a limited number of decorations provided and a limited amount of refreshments.

Participants are invited to bring their own home-made, all natural bird decorations.

Those taking part are asked to meet at the Glen Manor entrance to the ravine.

For more info, please email friendsofglenstewartravine@gmail.com