Riverdale Share’s 27th annual concert takes place Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Danforth Music Hall

The Eastview Folk Dancers will be among the many artists performing at this year's Riverdale Share concert which takes place on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Danforth Music Hall.

The 27th annual Riverdale Share concert takes place on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Danforth Music Hall.

The concert raises funds for a number of community groups which help out area residents during the holiday season.

A large number of local entertainers will be performing at the concert including Julian Taylor, Kathryn Rose, Julie Michels, Shakura S’aida, Russell DeCarle, Oskar and Ero, Dirty Dishes, the Eastview Folk Dancers, Torrent Productions and more.

The Danforth Music Hall is located at 147 Danforth Ave. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

For more information on Riverdale Share and a full list of performers, please go to www.riverdaleshare.com