Beaches Presbyterian Church hosts reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

A dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is set for Beaches Presbyterian Church on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 8.

The reading will take place at 3:30 p.m.

Readers will include Tom Allen of CBC Radio.

There will also be music and refreshments included at the event.

Tickets are $25. To order or for more info, call 416-499-5871 or email office@beacheschurch.org

Beaches Presbyterian is located at 65 Glen Manor Dr.