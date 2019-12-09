Toronto police release updated photo of missing 15-year-old girl Lily Constant

Toronto police have released this updated photo of missing girl Lily Constant, 15. She was last seen in the area of Woodbine and Holborne avenues on Nov. 1 of this year.

Toronto police have released an updated photo of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since early November.

Lily Constant, 15, was last seen on Friday, Nov. 1, at 11:30 p.m. in the area of Woodbine and Holborne avenues.

She is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, with a slim build, blue eyes, and long straight blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing red zip-up hooded sweater, black trackpants and carrying a JANS sport backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com