Toronto police release updated photo of missing 15-year-old girl Lily Constant

Toronto police have released an updated photo of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since early November.
Lily Constant, 15, was last seen on Friday, Nov. 1, at 11:30 p.m. in the area of Woodbine and Holborne avenues.
She is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, with a slim build, blue eyes, and long straight blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing red zip-up hooded sweater, black trackpants and carrying a JANS sport backpack.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
