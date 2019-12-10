Beach’s 30th annual Carolling in the Park takes place tonight (Dec. 10) at Glen Manor Park

Carolling in the Park is set for the night of Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Glen Manor Park in the Beach.

The Carolling in the Park celebration in the Beach marks its 30th anniversary this year.

Started in 1989, the annual community singalong takes place in Glen Manor Park, Glen Manor Drive north of Queen Street East and south of the wooden bridge, on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to come out and join in with local choirs singing Christmas carols.

The Salvation Army Band will be performing and a collection will be taken to support Salvation Army activities over the holidays.

Along with refreshments, there will also be a special visitor who will be sure to please the kids.

For more information, please call David at 416-759-9997.