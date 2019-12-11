Jack and the BeansTalk: A Merry Magical Pantomime set to take the stage from Dec. 20 to 29 at Coxwell Legion

Torrent Productions’ Jack and the BeansTalk: A Merry Magical Pantomime takes the stage at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 1/42 on Coxwell Avenue for 12 shows between Dec. 20 and 29. Photo: Submitted.

Torrent Productions brings its fourth annual holiday season production, Jack and the BeansTalk: A Merry Magical Pantomime, to the East Toronto area this month.

The show opens on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. and is slated to run for 12 shows until Sunday, Dec. 29. Performances will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 1/42 on Coxwell Avenue near Gerrard Street East.

Husband and wife team Rob Torr and Stephanie Graham of Torrent Productions think that the show will be a fun night out for families and people of all ages.

“Pantomime is an interactive, family night of fun. There’s something for everybody,” said Torr, the writer and director of the show.

Torr said that writing will include jokes for the kids, jokes for adults, and jokes that everyone will understand.

Graham said that Jack and the BeansTalk will feature familiar characters that everyone will know and remember, including Jack, his mother, and his cow, Daisy.

“But it’s a pantomime so there’s lots of changes in the world. It’s very topsy turvy,” said Graham, the choreographer of the show.

Graham said that the show features a cast of musical theatre actors from regional theatres across the country, including the Stratford Festival. Cynthia Dale from Stratford Festival and CBC’s Street Legal will make a special guest appearance as the voice of the Giant.

Graham said that the show is a great way to bring people together during the holiday season.

Tickets can be purchased for $28 for children up to 12, and for $38 for ages 12 and up at Brown Paper Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4216259. The show is recommended for ages five and up. Limited seating will be available at the venue.

For more, visit www.torrentproductions.com

WIN TICKETS TO PANTOMIME IN OUR CONTEST

Beach Metro News readers are invited to enter our contest to win tickets to Jack and the BeansTalk: A Merry Magical Pantomime.

We have two sets of four tickets each for the Saturday, Dec. 21 evening performance available to be won. That performance starts at 7 p.m.

To enter, send an email titled Jack and the BeansTalk Contest to alan@beachmetro.com.

Please include your phone number in the email.

We will enter all submissions received into a draw and select two winners on Monday, Dec. 16 at noon.

Winners will be notified by phone and email and must pick up the tickets at our office, 2196 Gerrard St. E. by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 or another winner will be chosen.

