Notre Dame teacher Frank Hickey honoured with OFSAA Leadership in Sport Award

Frank Hickey and his son Jacob, who is a member of the Neil McNeil Catholic High School Senior boys volleyball team. Photo: Submitted.

Longtime Beach resident and Notre Dame High School teacher Frank Hickey was recently honoured with an OFSAA Leadership in Sport Award.

The presentation of the award was made during the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) AAA boys volleyball championships held in Scarborough on Nov. 20.

Hickey has taught and coached in the Toronto District Catholic School Board for almost 25 years, first at Senator O’Connor and most recently at Notre Dame.

The award is presented annually at the OFSAA championships to a coach from the host association who has made significant contributions to high school sports over their career.

Neil McNeil Catholic High School hosted the AAA OFSAA’s in Scarborough this year and Hickey was selected for the award by the organizing committee.

Along with coaching high school sports, Hickey also has a long association with Beaches Lacrosse and the 41SIX Volleyball Club.