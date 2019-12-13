Police seek public’s help finding missing man, 18, last seen in area of Main and Gerrard

Police in 55 Division are seeking the public's help locating Evan Ross, 18, who was last seen on the evening of Dec. 12 in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area.

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man.

Evan Ross was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 12, at approximately 6:30 p.m., in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area.

He is described as six-feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a thin build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and clean shaven. He was wearing all black clothing and carrying a checkered gym bag.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, online at https://www.222tips.com,