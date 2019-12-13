Police seek public’s help finding missing man, 18, last seen in area of Main and Gerrard

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man.
Evan Ross was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 12, at approximately 6:30 p.m., in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area.
He is described as six-feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a thin build, short brown hair, brown eyes, and clean shaven. He was wearing all black clothing and carrying a checkered gym bag.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, online at https://www.222tips.com,
