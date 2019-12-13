Santa on the Square, Paws and Claus part of Winter in GreekTown celebrations

Alexander the Great Parkette will be the site of Santa on the Square and Paws and Claus this weekend (Dec. 14 and 15). The events are part of Winter in GreekTown presented by the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA and East End Arts.

Greektown On The Danforth has a number of holiday events planned for this weekend (Dec. 14 and 15) and in the days leading up to Christmas.

Winter in GreekTown is being presented by the GreekTown On The Danforth BIA and East End Arts.

Numerous events are slated to celebrate the season including Santa on the Square at Alexander the Great Parkette (484 Danforth Ave., at Logan Avenue) on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. Kids are invited to meet Santa and have their photo taken with him at this event which goes from noon to 3 p.m. both days.

Immediately following Santa on the Square will be the Paws & Claus event at which pet owners are invited to bring their pets for photos with the man in red from 3 to 4 p.m., also at Alexander the Great Parkette.

In the event of bad weather, both Santa on the Square and Paws & Claus will take place at the former Café Frappe, 519 Danforth Ave.

Also on Dec. 14 and 15 will be winter Lantern Making Workshops with artist Savenaz Rayati at the former Café Frappe, from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, visitors to the Alexander the Great Parkette can listen to a live performance of the Charlie Brown Christmas Album by Alan Zemaitis, Chris Kettlewell and Kyle Sullivan from 6 to 7 p.m.

There will be a Lantern Parade on Danforth Avenue on Friday, Dec. 20 starting at 6 p.m. With help from Axiom Circus, residents are invited to bring lanterns, flashlights and noise makers to help scare away the darkness in advance of the Winter Solstice. Participants are asked to meet at Alexander the Great Parkette.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, there will be a Magic Wand-Making Workshop at the former Café Frappe from noon to 4 p.m. on both days. Artists from the Unicorn Festival will be helping out at this event.

And on the night before Christmas, Dec. 24, there will be a carol sing at 511 Danforth Ave. from 7 to 8 p.m.

For more info on Winter in GreekTown events, please visit www.greektowntoronto.com