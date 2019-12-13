Santa’s Streetcar will be collecting toy donations at Woodbine Loop on Saturday, Dec. 14

Santa's Streetcar will be at the Woodbine Loop on Saturday, Dec. 14 collecting toy donations for the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish.

Volunteers from the TTC’s streetcar divisions are inviting East Toronto residents to help stuff Santa’s Streetcar with a new, unwrapped toy or teen gift during an event this Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Woodbine Loop.

Toys collected will be donated to the 53rd annual CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish.

The Woodbine Loop is located on Queen Street East, just east of Kingston Road, and the event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with collecting toy donations, the Santa’s Streetcar event will also feature a barbecue, face painting, musical performances and a chance to have a photo taken with Santa on a vintage streetcar.