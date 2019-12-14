Breakfast with Santa to be held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Sunday, Dec. 15

Breakfast with Santa is set for Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, 9 Dawes Rd., will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The buffet breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, sausages, bacon and more.

The event is fun for the whole family and will include a chance to take photos with Santa.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for kids 10 and younger.

Tickets are available at the branch.

Please call 416-699-1353 for information