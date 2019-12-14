Breakfast with Santa to be held at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Sunday, Dec. 15

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, 9 Dawes Rd., will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The buffet breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, sausages, bacon and more.
The event is fun for the whole family and will include a chance to take photos with Santa.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for kids 10 and younger.
Tickets are available at the branch.
Please call 416-699-1353 for information
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.