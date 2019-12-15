Deja Views: Remembering the Eastbourne House at Dawes and Danforth

The photo above from the Toronto Public Library archives shows the Eastbourne House at Dawes and Danforth in 1954. Inset photo shows the building as it looks today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This building was once called the Eastbourne House. In its hey day it had a separate entrance for women and men (I guess we didn’t get along too well back then…wait a minute?).

The location is Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, southeast corner. The photo was taken in 1954.

Do you have an old photo you’d like to share with our readership?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail