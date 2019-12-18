Winter Solstice Musical Meditation set for Friday night

Beach composer and guitarist Mark Battenberg hosts a Winter Solstice celebration on Dec. 20. Photo: Submitted.

Beach composer/guitarist Mark Battenberg presents The Cosmic Dancer: A Musical Meditation for the Winter Solstice on Friday Dec. 20 at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd.

The fifth annual performance will feature guests including Shakuhachi flute master Debbie Danbrook, Cellist Kendra Grittani, film and television composer Mark Korven and voice artist Pep Duhaime.

This year’s performance will feature all original compositions and narratives that tell the story of The Cosmic Dancer, whose legends can be found in mythologies from all around the world.

Everyone is invited to join in the spirit of community and goodwill at this celebration of the longest night and the return of the sun.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring food items for donations to local food banks over the holidays.